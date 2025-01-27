Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 104.0% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $177.25 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $149.96 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

