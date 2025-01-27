Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.3% of Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,716,000 after purchasing an additional 523,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 78,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

