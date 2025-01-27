VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VICI. Wedbush lowered VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.34. 2,513,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,405,922. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

