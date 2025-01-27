Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 928% from the previous session’s volume of 39 shares.The stock last traded at $495.28 and had previously closed at $535.00.

Watsco Trading Down 7.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $517.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.01.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 83.46%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

