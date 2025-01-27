waypoint wealth counsel Buys Shares of 734 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

waypoint wealth counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Encompass More Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgeline Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $753,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $301.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $451.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.88 and a 200 day moving average of $284.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $239.86 and a one year high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.