Webster Bank N. A. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,466 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 157.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,695 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,121,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,625,000 after acquiring an additional 793,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,063,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,992,000 after acquiring an additional 482,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,201,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,708,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $59.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.95. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.86 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

