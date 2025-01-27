Webster Bank N. A. Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $196.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $213.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.15. General Electric has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $207.65.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.80.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at $26,539,714.53. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,036.57. This trade represents a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

