Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/27/2025 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/24/2025 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/7/2025 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2025 – Bloomin’ Brands had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.
- 12/5/2024 – Bloomin’ Brands is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,871. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37.
Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 62.18% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.
