Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/27/2025 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/7/2025 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – Bloomin’ Brands had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

12/5/2024 – Bloomin’ Brands is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,871. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 62.18% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,553,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,878 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,529,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,806,000 after buying an additional 147,895 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at about $41,325,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,411,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after acquiring an additional 59,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 34.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,830,000 after acquiring an additional 356,456 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

