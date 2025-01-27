West Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

West Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises about 1.0% of West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $48.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

