West Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VGT opened at $640.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $629.27 and its 200 day moving average is $596.30. The stock has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $478.25 and a 12-month high of $648.76.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

