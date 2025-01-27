West Wealth Group LLC Sells 248 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

West Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,148,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,796,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,032,000 after purchasing an additional 644,193 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,346,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,424,000 after purchasing an additional 591,701 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,363,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,783,000 after purchasing an additional 413,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $23,432,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $63.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $65.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.93.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

