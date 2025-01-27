Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:WTFCP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 18,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,796. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Featured Stories

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

