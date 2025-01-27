WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13, Zacks reports. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 10.56%.
Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.79. The company had a trading volume of 268,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,138. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.08. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.52.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.70%.
WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.
