X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan Sells 76,473 Shares

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) CEO Paula Ragan sold 76,473 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total value of $34,412.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,323.70. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
XFOR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,333,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,270. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.14.
Institutional Trading of X4 Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 128,148 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 183,861 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 157,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 46,397 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 248,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 126,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,952,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 189,105 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on X4 Pharmaceuticals
X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than X4 Pharmaceuticals
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Sizing Up a New Opportunity for NVIDIA Investors
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Is DeepSeek Challenging NVIDIA’s AI Dominance?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- The 3 Biggest M&A Stock Opportunities for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.