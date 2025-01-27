X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan Sells 76,473 Shares

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) CEO Paula Ragan sold 76,473 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total value of $34,412.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,323.70. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

XFOR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,333,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,270. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 128,148 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 183,861 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 157,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 46,397 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 248,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 126,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,952,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 189,105 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XFOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

