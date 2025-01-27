ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading 6.1% Higher – What’s Next?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.92 and last traded at $17.90. 1,781,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 5,793,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZIM shares. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.81 per share. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $11.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 63.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 59.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,811,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,482,000 after buying an additional 674,723 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2,228.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after buying an additional 385,562 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter worth about $2,612,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 9,573.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 370,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 366,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

