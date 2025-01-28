25,378 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Bought by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 2.8% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $213.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.36. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

