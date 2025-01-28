3,500 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $133,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,768.54. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.65, for a total transaction of $613,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,121.35. This trade represents a 13.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,755 shares of company stock worth $4,361,430. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 19.3 %

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $100.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.88.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

