7,949 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $80,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $4,477,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,149.91. This represents a 25.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $2,238,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,334.21. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $11,029,300. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $215.42 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.57 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.42 and its 200 day moving average is $222.09. The company has a market cap of $106.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.85%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.