Acorn Creek Capital LLC Has $7.43 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Acorn Creek Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.8% of Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stairway Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,879,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $131,293,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 670.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,921,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,978 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,196,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,562 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average of $73.92.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

