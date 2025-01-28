Adeoye Y. Olukotun Sells 959 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $20,139.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,781 shares in the company, valued at $751,401. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.97. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $36.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,354,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,083,000 after buying an additional 516,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,426,000 after acquiring an additional 26,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 529,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 202,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 450,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 48,929 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

