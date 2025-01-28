Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Adient had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Adient updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Adient Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Adient stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adient has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $36.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.16.

Insider Activity at Adient

In related news, EVP James Conklin sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $232,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,537.25. The trade was a 18.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADNT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adient from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

About Adient

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

