Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Boosted by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 319.4% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $115.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.21. The company has a market capitalization of $186.71 billion, a PE ratio of 103.65, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.80 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $220.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.33.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

