Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.33.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $115.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.21. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.80 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

