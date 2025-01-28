Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,067 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.7% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $61,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $115.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.80 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.21. The company has a market capitalization of $186.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.64.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

