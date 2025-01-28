Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 326,554 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $52,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 83.5% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.4% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 224.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $169.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $115.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.80 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

