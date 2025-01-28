Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $112.80 and last traded at $115.05, with a volume of 60841785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $220.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $186.71 billion, a PE ratio of 103.65, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

