AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Up 295.4% in January

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, a growth of 295.4% from the December 31st total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of AGM Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AGM Group alerts:

AGM Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AGMH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.04. 47,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,982. AGM Group has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.