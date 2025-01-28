Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC cut its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Verde Capital Management increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,982,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,352,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 685,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,123,000 after purchasing an additional 197,558 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABNB stock opened at $127.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.95, for a total transaction of $27,632,050.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,071,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,160,898.50. The trade was a 16.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $94,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 183,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,833,547.58. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,157,308 shares of company stock valued at $153,981,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.63.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

