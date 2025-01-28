Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Update

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AKBTY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,097. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. Akbank T.A.S. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Akbank T.A.S. alerts:

About Akbank T.A.S.

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company’s consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.