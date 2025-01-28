Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Update

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Akbank T.A.S. Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AKBTY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,097. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. Akbank T.A.S. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
About Akbank T.A.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Akbank T.A.S.
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.