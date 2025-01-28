Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 109 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.36), with a volume of 1811 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.50 ($1.39).

Albion Enterprise VCT Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £121.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3,633.33 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 111.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 117.25.

Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 0.69 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Albion Enterprise VCT had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 1.38%.

Albion Enterprise VCT Cuts Dividend

Albion Enterprise VCT Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.28 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. Albion Enterprise VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20,000.00%.

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in early and growth stage investments. It seeks to invest in the information technology, software, pharmaceutical services, leisure sector, healthcare technology and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

