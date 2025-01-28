Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.01%.
Alerus Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ALRS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $20.18. 39,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,655. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $511.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.13 and a beta of 0.71.
Alerus Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.03%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Alerus Financial Company Profile
Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.
