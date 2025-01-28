Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.01%.

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALRS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $20.18. 39,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,655. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $511.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Alerus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alerus Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

