Align Technology (ALGN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.45 per share and revenue of $999,370.00 billion for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $229.82 on Tuesday. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $196.09 and a fifty-two week high of $335.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Align Technology from $325.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.45.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

