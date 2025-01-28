Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 61.60 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 61.20 ($0.76), with a volume of 5385101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.20 ($0.76).

Alliance Pharma Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 49.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 43.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £330.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1,020.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Alliance Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.