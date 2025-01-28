Altus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 19.7% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $44,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $277,823,000. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,114,000 after buying an additional 377,631 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,833,000 after buying an additional 352,460 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 149.3% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 584,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,582,000 after acquiring an additional 350,171 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,601,000 after acquiring an additional 242,536 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $297.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $239.86 and a 52-week high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

