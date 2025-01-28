Amber Rudd Purchases 1,672 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £2,257.20 ($2,808.51).

Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Amber Rudd purchased 1,688 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £2,177.52 ($2,709.37).

On Monday, November 25th, Amber Rudd acquired 1,624 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £1,997.52 ($2,485.41).

Centrica Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 137.30 ($1.71) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 130.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 127.45. Centrica plc has a 52-week low of GBX 112.99 ($1.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 155.30 ($1.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 624.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.65, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.87) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 167 ($2.08).

About Centrica

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.

