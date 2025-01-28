Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Up 523.0% in January

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a growth of 523.0% from the December 31st total of 17,400 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 303,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Ambow Education Price Performance

Ambow Education stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.69. 78,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,585. Ambow Education has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

Get Ambow Education alerts:

Ambow Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., a technology-driven educational company, provides hybrid online and offline learning, and content development in the higher education and workforce training industries in the United States. The company operates HybriU platform, a hybrid education delivery and content development platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambow Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambow Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.