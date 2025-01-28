Analyzing Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) & Adagio Medical (NASDAQ:ADGM)

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) and Adagio Medical (NASDAQ:ADGM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Beauty Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of Adagio Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Beauty Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.5% of Adagio Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Beauty Health and Adagio Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beauty Health 1 3 1 0 2.00 Adagio Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Beauty Health presently has a consensus price target of $2.55, indicating a potential upside of 54.55%. Given Beauty Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Beauty Health is more favorable than Adagio Medical.

This table compares Beauty Health and Adagio Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beauty Health -8.11% -44.83% -3.54% Adagio Medical N/A 160.59% 40.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beauty Health and Adagio Medical”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beauty Health $347.62 million 0.59 -$100.12 million ($0.42) -3.93 Adagio Medical N/A N/A -$2.13 million N/A N/A

Adagio Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beauty Health.

Risk and Volatility

Beauty Health has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adagio Medical has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Beauty Health beats Adagio Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Adagio Medical

Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc., a developmental stage medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of ablation technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers treatment for cardiac arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and ventricular tachycardia. The company’s product portfolio includes iCLAS atrial ultra-low temperature cryoablation (ULTC) catheter and accessories; vCLAS ventricular ULTC catheter; and Cryopulse atrial pulsed-field cryoablation catheter and accessories. The company is based in Laguna Hills, California.

