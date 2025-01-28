Angela Owens Sells 51,906 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
American Airlines Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 29,563,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,772,508. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 0.51%. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,088,188 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $102,151,000 after acquiring an additional 508,119 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 149,304 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 99,513 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 743.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,246,742 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,904 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,084,000 after purchasing an additional 787,671 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
