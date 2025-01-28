Angela Owens Sells 51,906 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 29,563,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,772,508. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 0.51%. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Melius Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,088,188 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $102,151,000 after acquiring an additional 508,119 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 149,304 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 99,513 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 743.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,246,742 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,904 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,084,000 after purchasing an additional 787,671 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

