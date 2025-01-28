ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,345,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ANSYS by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,703,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,179,966,000 after purchasing an additional 106,187 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 34.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,217,000 after buying an additional 100,042 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in ANSYS by 140.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,565,000 after buying an additional 80,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 445,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,381,000 after buying an additional 47,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.67.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,606.60. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $344.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.82 and a 12 month high of $363.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.06.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

