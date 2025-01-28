Apexium Financial LP Acquires 190 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in General Electric by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $194.30 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $103.75 and a 1 year high of $207.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.33 and its 200-day moving average is $175.15. The company has a market capitalization of $210.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In related news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. This trade represents a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,539,714.53. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

