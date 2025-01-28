Apexium Financial LP Acquires New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $252.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.72. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $183.78 and a 12-month high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

