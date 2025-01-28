AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Price Up 6.3% After Analyst Upgrade

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $335.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. AppLovin traded as high as $367.87 and last traded at $364.58. 1,280,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,996,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $343.02.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on APP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AppLovin from $360.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.29.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 593,588 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total transaction of $189,574,199.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 3,919,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,618,694.88. The trade was a 13.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 15,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.07, for a total value of $5,000,040.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,205 shares in the company, valued at $116,526,219.35. This trade represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 888,867 shares of company stock valued at $284,773,062 over the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in AppLovin by 5.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 54,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 13,671 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in AppLovin by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $122.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.05.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

