Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.58. 1,208,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,084. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $48.40 and a 1 year high of $66.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.