ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in January

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ASMIY. BNP Paribas began coverage on ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $561.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of ASM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get ASM International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ASMIY

ASM International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY traded down $22.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $540.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,067. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $577.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $610.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 1.60. ASM International has a twelve month low of $510.81 and a twelve month high of $813.23.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $855.69 million during the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 19.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASM International will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

About ASM International

(Get Free Report)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company’s products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.