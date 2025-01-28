Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $102.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $90.68 and a 1-year high of $110.61.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

