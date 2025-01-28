Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,961 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 46,817 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,287,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.11.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $184.55 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $214.63. The company has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.29.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.