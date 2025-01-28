Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the December 31st total of 615,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Asset Entities Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASST traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $0.91. 2,805,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,182,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 6.42. Asset Entities has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

