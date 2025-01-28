Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the December 31st total of 615,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASST traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $0.91. 2,805,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,182,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 6.42. Asset Entities has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05.
