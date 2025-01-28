AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,120,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,532,684,000 after buying an additional 3,630,972 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,986,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,688 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,282,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,217,000 after purchasing an additional 104,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,218,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 15,769,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,016 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

