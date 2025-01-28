Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Avangrid stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Avangrid by 244.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Avangrid during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 1,939.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

