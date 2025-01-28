Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Has $6.43 Million Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for 3.6% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period.

VOX opened at $163.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $163.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.28.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

